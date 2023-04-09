Leeds has been a birthplace and nurturing ground for an array of famous faces.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has had a digital rummage through old archives to reflect upon what Leeds celebrities looked like when they were younger.
1. Aaron Lennon
35-year-old former footballer Aaron Lennon posed for this picture when he was 14, having already signed a boot deal with Adidas and landed a place in the England under-16s squad. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Jack P. Shepherd
Jack P. Shepherd was 19 years old when this picture was taken in April 2007. The actor was already a star on Coronation Street and 16 years later, he still portrays his character David Platt. Photo: ShowBizIreland/Getty Images
3. Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis's portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies propelled him to stardom. Now 33, he was just 14 when this picture was taken in May 2004. Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images
4. Kalvin Phillips
Manchester City and England footballer Kalvin Phillips ascended the ranks at Leeds United before establishing himself on the international stage. Now 27 and an experienced figure in the Premier League, in this picture he is 19 and in action for Leeds during the 2015/16 Championship season. Photo: Tony Johnson