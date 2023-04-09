News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
19 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
19 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
20 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
20 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
21 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Nine Leeds celebrities when they were young - including Kalvin Phillips, Mel B, James Milner and Matthew Lewis

Leeds has been a birthplace and nurturing ground for an array of famous faces.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Stars of stage, screen, sport and singing have been produced by the city, ensuring Leeds has representation across the globe. Many were already showing promise in childhood and early adulthood before going on to succeed in their field.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has had a digital rummage through old archives to reflect upon what Leeds celebrities looked like when they were younger.

35-year-old former footballer Aaron Lennon posed for this picture when he was 14, having already signed a boot deal with Adidas and landed a place in the England under-16s squad.

1. Aaron Lennon

35-year-old former footballer Aaron Lennon posed for this picture when he was 14, having already signed a boot deal with Adidas and landed a place in the England under-16s squad. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Jack P. Shepherd was 19 years old when this picture was taken in April 2007. The actor was already a star on Coronation Street and 16 years later, he still portrays his character David Platt.

2. Jack P. Shepherd

Jack P. Shepherd was 19 years old when this picture was taken in April 2007. The actor was already a star on Coronation Street and 16 years later, he still portrays his character David Platt. Photo: ShowBizIreland/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Matthew Lewis's portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies propelled him to stardom. Now 33, he was just 14 when this picture was taken in May 2004.

3. Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis's portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies propelled him to stardom. Now 33, he was just 14 when this picture was taken in May 2004. Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Manchester City and England footballer Kalvin Phillips ascended the ranks at Leeds United before establishing himself on the international stage. Now 27 and an experienced figure in the Premier League, in this picture he is 19 and in action for Leeds during the 2015/16 Championship season.

4. Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City and England footballer Kalvin Phillips ascended the ranks at Leeds United before establishing himself on the international stage. Now 27 and an experienced figure in the Premier League, in this picture he is 19 and in action for Leeds during the 2015/16 Championship season. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LeedsKalvin PhillipsMel BJames MilnerStarsYorkshire Evening Post