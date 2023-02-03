There are many famous faces to have been born or raised in Leeds, from actors and sports stars to influencers.
Our city is home to some very successful people, including Hollywood celebrities and our very own Spice Girl. Here, we take a look at some of the richest celebrities from Leeds, according to their estimated fortune on Celebrity Net Worth.
1. 10 of the richest Leeds celebrities
Photo: Getty Images/PA
2. Chris Moyles
Chris Moyles has an estimated net worth of £16.5million. The radio and TV presenter grew up in Leeds and was educated at Mount St Mary's Catholic High School. He presented the Chris Moyles Show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012 - and now presents a show of the same name on Radio X
Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
3. Ricky Wilson
Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs has an estimated net worth of £8.3m. Kaiser Chiefs, formerly known as Parva, were formed in Leeds in 2000 and have since gone on to release seven studio albums and win 14 awards including three Brit Awards.
Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images
4. Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis has an estimated networth of £8.3m. The actor is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series. The 33-year-old was raised in Horsforth and has been acting since the age of five. Lewis appeared in the Yorkshire-set television series All Creatures Great and Small in 2020.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson