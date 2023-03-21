News you can trust since 1890
16 Leeds celebrities and the schools and universities they attended - including Kalvin Phillips and Mel B

There are stars of stage, screen, sport and beyond who were born in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:49 GMT

Some, like footballing sensation Erling Haaland, did not then go on to spend their childhoods in the city. However, there are plenty of famous figures Leeds helped to shape as they grew up. From pop stars to actors and celebrity chefs, the city has played a role in the development of an array of household names.

Various schools across different areas of Leeds have eye-catching alumni lists and below is a gallery featuring 16 celebrities born in Leeds and the educational institutions they attended.

The footballer attended Whingate Primary School before moving on to The Farnley Academy. He starred at junior level for Wortley FC before going on to establish himself at Leeds United, and he now represents Premier League giants Manchester City.

1. Kalvin Phillips

The footballer attended Whingate Primary School before moving on to The Farnley Academy. He starred at junior level for Wortley FC before going on to establish himself at Leeds United, and he now represents Premier League giants Manchester City. Photo: Simon Hulme/Jonathan Gawthorpe

DJ and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star Chris Moyles was educated at Mount St Mary's Catholic High School.

2. Chris Moyles

DJ and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star Chris Moyles was educated at Mount St Mary's Catholic High School. Photo: Simon Hulme

Liverpool star and Leeds United academy graduate James Milner MBE attended Westbrook Lane Primary School and Horsforth School. It was at Westbrook Lane that he was taught by Jon Moss, who would later send him off as a referee in the Premier League.

3. James Milner MBE

Liverpool star and Leeds United academy graduate James Milner MBE attended Westbrook Lane Primary School and Horsforth School. It was at Westbrook Lane that he was taught by Jon Moss, who would later send him off as a referee in the Premier League. Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Former boxer Nicola Adams OBE was educated at Agnes Stewart Church of England High School in Burmantofts.

4. Nicola Adams OBE

Former boxer Nicola Adams OBE was educated at Agnes Stewart Church of England High School in Burmantofts. Photo: James Hardisty

