Nicola Adams took to the stage at the Pride of Britain Awards to present the Lionesses with their well-deserved award on Monday evening.

The former boxer, who turned 40 today, was joined by retired athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and cyclist Dame Laura Kenny.

The three Olympic sporting stars honoured the England Women’s Football team, who have been hugely praised since they won the Euros earlier this year.

The Lionesses accepting their Inspiration Award from former boxer Nicola Adams, retired athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and cyclist Dame Laura Kenny, at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022. (Credit @PrideOfBritain Twitter)

Six players collected the prestigious award on behalf of the team, including Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, and Yorkshire’s very own Rachel Daly.

The England women’s team won the UEFA European Football Championship in July after beating Germany in the final.

The men’s team has never won the international competetion, with 2020 being the first time they made it to the final - before loosing against Italy.

The huge success of the Lionesses “galvanised the nation and gave a whole generation new role model”.

Pride Of Britain tweeted a snap of the team, with the caption: “ Come on @Lionesses @NicolaAdamsOBE, @LauraKenny31 and Dame Kelly present the team with the ‘Inspiration’ award. Girl power! #prideofbritainawards #thisisus #thisistheprideofbritain“

A stream of commenters have congratulated the team and say they the award was “well deserved”.

One person wrote: “Well deserved recognition”

“About time people saw players as humans, they have feelings, they gave up so much when younger to achieve their dreams. Recognition for all this finally made, make sure its for all of them though, not just the few,” another commented.

A third said: “Congratulations! So well deserved, a true inspiration”

A fourth added: “Very much inspirational. Congratulations”

Ella Baig and Nicola Adams attendthe Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Nicola attended the ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House with her girlfriend Ella Baig, who had to pump her breast milk in the venue’s toilets.

The pair described it as their first night out since the birth of their son, Taylor, in July.

