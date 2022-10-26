Nicola Adams joins Dame Laura Kenny and Dame Kelly Holmes to present ‘Inspiration’ award to the Lionesses
Nicola Adams was among the celebrities who took to the stage at the Pride Of Britain Awards on Monday
Nicola Adams took to the stage at the Pride of Britain Awards to present the Lionesses with their well-deserved award on Monday evening.
The former boxer, who turned 40 today, was joined by retired athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and cyclist Dame Laura Kenny.
The three Olympic sporting stars honoured the England Women’s Football team, who have been hugely praised since they won the Euros earlier this year.
Six players collected the prestigious award on behalf of the team, including Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, and Yorkshire’s very own Rachel Daly.
The England women’s team won the UEFA European Football Championship in July after beating Germany in the final.
The men’s team has never won the international competetion, with 2020 being the first time they made it to the final - before loosing against Italy.
The huge success of the Lionesses “galvanised the nation and gave a whole generation new role model”.
Pride Of Britain tweeted a snap of the team, with the caption: “ Come on @Lionesses @NicolaAdamsOBE, @LauraKenny31 and Dame Kelly present the team with the ‘Inspiration’ award. Girl power! #prideofbritainawards #thisisus #thisistheprideofbritain“
A stream of commenters have congratulated the team and say they the award was “well deserved”.
One person wrote: “Well deserved recognition”
“About time people saw players as humans, they have feelings, they gave up so much when younger to achieve their dreams. Recognition for all this finally made, make sure its for all of them though, not just the few,” another commented.
A third said: “Congratulations! So well deserved, a true inspiration”
A fourth added: “Very much inspirational. Congratulations”
Nicola attended the ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House with her girlfriend Ella Baig, who had to pump her breast milk in the venue’s toilets.
The pair described it as their first night out since the birth of their son, Taylor, in July.
Despite taking place on Monday (24 October) evening, the ceremony won’t be aired on ITV until Thursday 27 October at 8pm.