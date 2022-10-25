Nicola Adams and her girlfriend Ella Baig have revealed that they want to expand their family, following the birth of their first child just three months ago.

The couple, who live in Leeds, welcomed their son Taylor Nate Adams in July, after Ella, 23, fell pregnant on her third round of IVF.

They opened up about how “rewarding” motherhood has been in a discussion with Ok! at the Pride of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House in London on Monday evening.

The event was the first red carpet event former boxer Nicola, 39, and her model girlfriend have attended since they became parents.

Ella Baig and Nicola Adams attendthe Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Speaking about their experiences of parenthood so far, Nicola claimed it has been “amazing” and “awesome”.

Nicola said: "It’s so much more rewarding than I could have ever expected. We do get her [Ella’s] mum babysitting when we’re in need of a night off though, and sometimes it’s needed."

It didn’t take the former boxer much convincing to admit that becoming mothers has made them “want more” children in the future.

She added: "We do definitely want another - don’t get me wrong, we’re only just getting used to the one we’ve got, but we’re loving it so we’d definitely want more in the future."

Ella gave birth to Taylor in July this year, after going through a grueling and long process of IVF, and suffering two miscarriages.

Last week, a new documentary titled Nicola Adams: Me and IVF aired on ITVBe, which highlighted the struggle they went through.

Former boxer Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig appeared on This Morning on Thursday, 20 October ahead of the release of their ITVBe documentary, Nicola Adams: Me and IVF. (@nicolaadams Instagram)

Prior to the documentary airing, they spoke openly on This Morning about why they did the documentary and the struggles they had finding “any black donors”.

Despite now hoping to have more kids, Ella previously admitted to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary that the IVF process was “emotionally challenging”.