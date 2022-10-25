Nicola Adams and Ella Baig stepped out on Monday night for their first red carpert appearance since the birth of their son.

The Leeds-based couple attended the Pride of Britain Awards at London's Grosvenor House.

Former boxer Nicola, 39, looked dapper in a paisley print, baggy, grey suit, while her model girlfriend Ella, 23, opted for a glamourous look in an off the shoulder, figure-hugging, maxi dress from Club London.

Ella Baig and Nicola Adams attendthe Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

This marked their first date night since the pair welcomed Taylor Nate Adams into the world in July, after a challenging journey with IVF.

During the event, Ellla had to go into the toilets of Grosvenor House to pump her breast milk.

She shared the moment in a video with her almost 30,000 Instagram followers. The new mother can be seen with her long sleeve black dress down and pumping pads attached to breasts.

Ella said: “Never did I ever think I’d be in the toilets @prideofbritain with my dress down pumping 🙃😂 but it is what it is and a mum’s gotta do what a mum’s gotta do 😂”

Former boxer Nicola, who accompanied her girlfriend into the toilets last night, commented on the post: “A mums gotta do what a mums gottta do 😝😉”

One fan wrote: “Wonderful to be breast feeding 🤱 well done it’s brilliant 🤩”

Another added: “And any other mums coming in the toilets will completely get it too!”

A third fan told a funny anecdote of a time they had to pump their breast milk in public, writing: “I remember pumping in the handicapped toilets at a jewellery trade show in Switzerland when my baby was 10 weeks old - at least your version is super glamorous!!!”

Following the event, Nicola told her 186,000 Instagram followers that the pair “always leave this event feeling so inspired by all the exceptional people and how selfless they are”.

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton and Bradford-born singer Kimberley Walsh also attended the 23rd annual Pride Of Britain Awards.