Nicola Adams and Ella Baig share joy as they bring baby son home

Leeds-born Olympian Nicola Adams and her girlfriend Ella Baig have brought their baby son home.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:54 am
Ella Baig and Nicola Adams pictured at Royal Ascot in June 2022.
Ella Baig and Nicola Adams pictured at Royal Ascot in June 2022.

The couple revealed they were leaving hospital with their baby boy via Instragram after he was welcomed into the world earlier this month.

Back in April 2022, they created an Instagram profile dedicated to their son called @babyadamsadventures

"Can’t believe it, it’s official me and @ella.baig are parents now @babyadamsadventures can’t wait to get you home #twomums #babyboy,” said Nicola via an Instagram post which included a photo of the three together leaving The Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital.

The pair, who have been together four years, celebrated baby joy after their fourth round of IVF, having started their fertility treatment in 2019.

Olympic gold medallist Nicola, 39, had previously revealed in an interview with Vogue magazine that her girlfriend Ms Baig, 22, had suffered a miscarriage and two failed IVF attempts before finding out she was pregnant.

