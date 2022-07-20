Nicola Adams and Ella Baig share joy as they bring baby son home

Ella Baig and Nicola Adams pictured at Royal Ascot in June 2022.

The couple revealed they were leaving hospital with their baby boy via Instragram after he was welcomed into the world earlier this month.

Back in April 2022, they created an Instagram profile dedicated to their son called @babyadamsadventures

"Can’t believe it, it’s official me and @ella.baig are parents now @babyadamsadventures can’t wait to get you home #twomums #babyboy,” said Nicola via an Instagram post which included a photo of the three together leaving The Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who have been together four years, celebrated baby joy after their fourth round of IVF, having started their fertility treatment in 2019.