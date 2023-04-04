An inquest into the death of Trust Junior Jordan Gangata was opened and adjourned this morning. Known as ‘TJ’, he was fatally wounded during an incident on Salisbury Grove in Armley in the early hours of Sunday, March 19.

Opening the case at Wakefield Coroner’s Court, area coroner Oliver Longstaff said that 17-year-old, who lived on Lindsay Road in Burmantofts, was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary in the early hours with the stab wound to his chest, resulting in his death, confirmed at 3.31am. He was formally identified by his mother.

The inquest was adjourned to an unspecified date, with Mr Longstaff saying it was “pending the outcome of proceedings in a different court”.

Four young men have since been charged with his murder and remanded into custody. They are Paul Mbwasse, 18, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield; Karlson Ogie, 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bierley, Bradford; Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Holme Wood, Bradford and Brandon Paradzai, 19, of Coleshill Way, Bierley, Bradford.

The four appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, March 24 for a preliminary hearing. None of them entered a plea and a preliminary trial date was set for September 18. A plea and trial preparation hearing is planned for April 20.

