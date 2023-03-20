The teenager was stabbed at a house party on Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning. Emergency crews attended the scene and he was taken to hospital but sadly died of his injuries.

Four men – two aged 18 and two aged 19 – have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Since the news broke there has been an outpouring of grief among the community, with Linda Muldowney saying: “Heartbreaking. RIP young man thinking of his family.”

Police at the scene in Salisbury Grove Armley, where a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party.

Lulu Belle wrote: “Terrible! Someone’s child went out to a party and never returned. Condolences to all his family & friends.”

Geri Baker said the news was “horrendous”, while Elizabeth Ellis said: “My heart goes out to his Mum! This is too awful.”

Lara Hunter added: “So sorry to the boys family and friends. Rest peacefully.”

One neighbour added: “It’s just so sad. Another young life cut short and his poor family – on Mother’s Day as well. He was probably just out having a good time on a Saturday night and this happens.”

A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

In an update about the murder investigation this morning (Monday), a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Leeds.

“An 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of the 17-year-old who was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of yesterday.

“The men remain in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the boy’s murder.

“Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

