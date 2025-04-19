18 moreish pictures as hundreds of thirsty Leeds guests indulge at the Morley Beer Festival 2025

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST

Hundreds of thirsty guests gathered in Morley in south Leeds on Saturday.

The 11th edition of Morley Beer Festival is held at Morley Cricket Club this weekend, celebrating everything beer over three days.

With over 50 different craft beers and real ales, alongside cider, prosecco and gin, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding visited the festivities at Morley Cricket Club to capture these 18 pictures:

Haley Ingle looking after the beer.

1. Morley Beer Festival 2025

Haley Ingle looking after the beer.

Gary Woolven, Mark Armitage and Stephen Barnby enjoying their drinks.

2. Morley Beer Festival 2025

Gary Woolven, Mark Armitage and Stephen Barnby enjoying their drinks.

This is the 11th edition of the Morley Beer Festival.

3. Morley Beer Festival 2025

This is the 11th edition of the Morley Beer Festival.

Performers Those Two: Jim and Sharna Matthews of Tingley.

4. Morley Beer Festival 2025

Performers Those Two: Jim and Sharna Matthews of Tingley.

A busy festival.

5. Morley Beer Festival 2025

A busy festival.

Olivia Avila, Lindsay McGregor and Nicola Webster.

6. Morley Beer Festival 2025

Olivia Avila, Lindsay McGregor and Nicola Webster.

