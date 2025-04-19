The 11th edition of Morley Beer Festival is held at Morley Cricket Club this weekend, celebrating everything beer over three days.
With over 50 different craft beers and real ales, alongside cider, prosecco and gin, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding visited the festivities at Morley Cricket Club to capture these 18 pictures:
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.