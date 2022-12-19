‘Ice Cube @Christmas’ in the city centre will be closed to all public skating sessions between 3pm and 9pm today (December 19). The reason for the closure has been cited as “extraordinary high temperatures and windy conditions”, which a spokesperson for Millennium Square said has had a detrimental effect on ice conditions.

All tickets purchased for cancelled sessions will be automatically refunded. A tweet shared by the Millennium Square account read: “Unfortunately due to the extraordinary high temperatures and Windy conditions experienced today which have had a detrimental affect on ice conditions, we are sorry to announce that the Ice Rink will be closed to all public skating sessions between 3pm and 9pm on Mon 19 Dec.

“We apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause. All tickets purchased for the cancelled sessions will be auto-refunded. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”