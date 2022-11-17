The Ice Cube is returning to Millenium Square in Leeds this winter for more ice skating fun. Glide (or fall) into the festive period by putting on a pair of ice skates in Leeds city centre.

Surrounded by some of Leeds’ most iconic buildings, the Ice Cube attraction will bring not just the ice rink to the city centre, but rides, festive food and drink and even an illuminated big wheel with views over the city. Keep warm by the open fire in Thor’s tipi bar or try out the new and exciting alpine-inspired Ski Bar, themed with gondolas, chairlifts, skis and a 4m high illuminated Ski Bear. The covered bar area and adjoining outdoor winter garden provides the ideal place to warm up or cool down after your session on the ice with a mulled wine or hot chocolate.

As well as taking on the rink, which is available whatever the weather, families can have fun at the magical fun fair. Take a ride on the Golden Gallopers carousel, or go on a magical trek through ‘The North Pole’ fun house this Christmas with 27 moving surprises over three floors of fun! Or if you’re feeling brave try out the Starflyer swings where you will soar 30m into the sky and spin 360 degrees.

The Ice Cub is easily accessed using trains and buses and is 10 minutes from the motorway.

When is the Ice Cube ice rink in Leeds?

The Ice Cube will be in Leeds from November 25 - December 31 except for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Ice Cube is returning to Leeds very soon

Opening times for the Ice Cube ice rink

Skaters should arrive up to 30 minutes before the session starts to allow time to get ready, make themselves aware of the Ice Rink Rules, and follow any instructions given by the ice marshals.

Each ice skating session will last 45 minutes from the start time except for the longer extended sessions.

Monday – Friday (except school holidays)

10 am - 10.45am Schools Session (Accessible Session on Thursdays)

11am - 11.45am Schools Session

12 pm - 1.45pm Extended Public Skating

2 pm - 2.45pm Schools Session

3 pm - 4.45pm Extended Public Skating

5 pm - 8.45pm Public Skating

9 pm - 9.45pm Public Skating (Thursdays & Fridays only)

Saturdays and Sundays (except Christmas Day)

10am - 10.45am Penguin Club

11 am - 6.45pm Public Skating

7 pm - 9.45pm Public Skating (Saturdays only except 24 & 31 December)

Leeds School Christmas Holiday (19 - 23 December & 27 - 30 December)

10 am - 10.45am Public Skating (Accessible Session on Thursdays)

11 am - 6.45pm Public Skating

7 pm - 8.45pm Public Skating

9 pm - 9.45pm Public Skating (Thursdays & Fridays only)

The rides and attractions close at 9.30 pm Monday to Saturday and at 7 pm on Sundays.

Prices for the Ice Cube ice rink

Prices (includes skate hire)

General admission - £11.50

LeedsCard / Student - £10.50

Child (under 13) - £9.00

Penguin Club (parent & child under 9) - £15.00

Groups 10+ - £10.00

How to book tickets for the Ice Cube ice rink

Tickets for ice skating are available to book on the Ice Cube website.