It has been confirmed by Leeds City Council that ‘Ice Cube @Christmas’ will be back from November 25.

Revellers will be able to enjoy ice skating as well as food and drink as part of the city’s Christmas celebrations.

The rink is a popular family attraction. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A tweet posted by the official Millennium Square account read: "We’re thrilled to announce that Ice Cube @Christmas will return to Millennium Square from Fri 25 Nov 2022 with its popular outdoor ice rink, local and international street food and drink and winter themed rides and attractions for all the family.”

The ice rink has become a staple of Christmas celebrations in Leeds and is a popular family attraction.

Tickets will go on sale from October 21 and more information will be available on the official Ice Cube @Christmas website, although the website is still in the process of being developed.

Numerous festive attractions have already been confirmed as being back for 2022, including the Leeds Corn Exchange Christmas Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market will feature independent food traders and live music amid other attractions.

Outside of the city centre, ‘The Christmas Experience’ is returning to Lotherton Hall in Aberford.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and Mrs Claus and the list of available activities includes collecting reindeer food and gingerbread decorating.