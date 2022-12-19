Highs of 14 degrees – tee shirt and light jacket weather – are expected later today, with temperatures remaining well above freezing for the rest of the week.

Monday – Overcast with sunny spells, climbing to highs of 14 degrees in the afternoon.

Tuesday – Slightly chillier but clear and sunny all day, with highs of eight degrees in the afternoon.

The temperatures are set to soar (relatively) this week.

Wednesday – Wet start, but dry later on, with highs of eight degrees.

Thursday – Overcast with highs of nine degrees.

