Weather in Leeds: Cold snap over as the city looks forward to temperatures of up to 14 degrees this week

After the recent cold snap, folk in Leeds can look forward to unseasonably warm temperatures for this week.

By Richard Beecham
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 7:45am

Highs of 14 degrees – tee shirt and light jacket weather – are expected later today, with temperatures remaining well above freezing for the rest of the week.

Monday – Overcast with sunny spells, climbing to highs of 14 degrees in the afternoon.

Tuesday – Slightly chillier but clear and sunny all day, with highs of eight degrees in the afternoon.

The temperatures are set to soar (relatively) this week.

Wednesday – Wet start, but dry later on, with highs of eight degrees.

Thursday – Overcast with highs of nine degrees.

Friday – Wet all day with highs of eight degrees.

