Georgie Johnston, 21, began documenting her work in the gym online to keep track of her progress.

Her posts soon began to garner attention and her sizeable social media followings have now landed her an ambassador role with Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie brand.

Most importantly though, George insists her fitness journey has “completely changed” who she is and made her more confident.

Over 47,000 follow her progress on Instagram, meanwhile her TikTok page boasts over 25,000 followers. Image: Susanne Johnston

"When I show my transformation photos, I hope people don't just see that I got skinnier and grew muscle,” she explained. “I hope they see the difference in the confidence.

"Before, I didn't even want to show my face in a photo, and now I'm so confident and have higher standards for myself and ambitions.

"All that is down to the gym, it can really change who you are.”

Over 47,000 follow her progress on Instagram, meanwhile her TikTok page boasts over 25,000 followers.

Some of her videos on the latter platform have been viewed over 70,000 times.

"I think it's definitely helped me keep consistent with the gym by having that platform, knowing people are watching,” Georgie said. “It makes me want to keep going knowing I'm inspiring them, and encouraging and motivating them.

"I have a community of people to speak to with the same goals and I've met lots of new people.”

The fitness industry has come under fire for its toxic elements, which Georgie is well aware of.

TikTok feeds can sometimes be inundated with videos explaining unrealistic quick fixes but overall, the 21-year-old insists the fitness community is a positive one.

“I think there's a lot of quick fix videos you always see, which when they don't work, it creates bad body image,” she said. "Overall, I think the fitness community is quite positive. There is a lot of body positivity and encouraging nowadays but I found that with the gym, when I started I wasn't confident at all.

"When I started working on myself and having discipline and setting new goals and focusing on me, I've found it's completely changed who I am.

"It's made me more confident. Even just in my personal life, having more standards for myself now, I realise my worth more. I think everybody should have some kind of hobby where they're working on themselves.

"It teaches you to love yourself more, I find.”

Aside from her fitness endeavours, George works in vehicle rentals but still manages to dedicate large chunks of time to the gym.

Her fitness journey has created new targets beyond the walls of the gym and after three years of documenting her progress, her ambition is showing no sign of wavering.

“I always want to encourage people with the gym because there's so much more that can come from it,” she said. “You're learning discipline, achieving goals is giving me goals in other aspects of my life.

"What motivated me to start in the gym was seeing other girls posting their journeys on Instagram. When I started mine I was already speaking with those girls and posting mine for them to see, to motivate each other.

"Other people started seeing it and getting inspired by it and it just grew from there. It was just sharing it to keep myself accountable and speaking to the fitness community, it grew naturally.