During the summer many of us like to stroll around Leeds for that perfect Instagram photo that will get all the likes on social media.

A recent report showed that 46% of the UK use the popular social media app, 54% of those users have admitted they check Instagram several times a day.

Whether you’re an avid Instagram poster or someone who posts pictures more infrequently, the perfect location can make all the difference.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has compiled a list of 10 of the best Instagram spots in Leeds.

Which are 10 best Instagram spots in Leeds?

Leeds Town Hall

This grade I listed building in Leeds city centre was completed in 1858, and was designed by British architect Cuthbert Brodrick. It is one of the largest town halls in the UK, and is designed to represent the power and success of Victorian Leeds.

The baroque clock tower and grand staircase makes for some great Instagram photos.

Millennium Square with the Civic Hall to the left.

Millennium Square, Civic Hall and Leeds City Museum

Celebrating the new millennium, this square offers three great Instagram spots in one. The white square, Leeds Civic Hall and its grade II listed white towers, and the 200 year-old Leeds City Museum all offer great backgrounds to get all the desired likes on the social media platform.

Briggate

One of Leeds main shopping streets offers some great photo opportunities. Whatever time of year there is always something to snap for that perfect Instagram photo.

View of Leeds Dock, which this morning has homes without water. Picture: Adobe Stock

Leeds Dock, Leeds and Liverpool Canal

Leeds Dock offers sleuses, canal boats and waterways for some great photo opportunities along the river Aire. The area is usually visited by boat taxis as well as birds ranging from swans to kingfishers and herons.

Leeds Granary Wharf at blue hour. Photo: TJPhotography.de/stock.adobe.com

Mustard Wharf

Mustard Wharf is another hub along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal that offers canal boats and bridges for the perfect river shot for Instagram.

Harvey Nichols and other shops in the Victoria Quarter will reopen on April 12.

Victoria Quarter

The Victoria Quarter arcade offers some great architecture for the perfect Instagram shot. Whether it is a portrait or a landscape photo, Victoria Quarter is bound to gather some likes.

Leeds Corn Exchange

This grade I listed building in central Leeds was built in 1863, and offers some great Instagram spots both outside and inside. Its unique architecture is set to enhance any photo.

Roundhay Park Festival starts at 11.30am on Saturday at the show field and is free to enter.

Roundhay Park

One of Europe’s biggest city parks, the photo opportunities in Leeds Roundhay Park are endless. The park offers gardens, fountains and a rotunda just made to make your followers jealous.

The beauty of Kirkstall Abbey is a wonderful backdrop on a summer's day.

Kirkstall Abbey

Kirkstall Abbey is a ruined Cistercian monastery founded in the 12th century before being disestablished in 1528. The picturesque ruins are a popular tourist attraction in Leeds and a popular spot for Instagram photos.

The University of Leeds' Parkinson building

Parkinson Court, University of Leeds