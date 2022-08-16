10 of the best Instagram spots in Leeds - and where to find them
Need a new Instagram photo? Here are ten of the best locations in Leeds for a perfect backdrop.
During the summer many of us like to stroll around Leeds for that perfect Instagram photo that will get all the likes on social media.
A recent report showed that 46% of the UK use the popular social media app, 54% of those users have admitted they check Instagram several times a day.
Whether you’re an avid Instagram poster or someone who posts pictures more infrequently, the perfect location can make all the difference.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has compiled a list of 10 of the best Instagram spots in Leeds.
Which are 10 best Instagram spots in Leeds?
Leeds Town Hall
Where: The Headrow, Leeds LS1 AD
This grade I listed building in Leeds city centre was completed in 1858, and was designed by British architect Cuthbert Brodrick. It is one of the largest town halls in the UK, and is designed to represent the power and success of Victorian Leeds.
The baroque clock tower and grand staircase makes for some great Instagram photos.
Millennium Square, Civic Hall and Leeds City Museum
Celebrating the new millennium, this square offers three great Instagram spots in one. The white square, Leeds Civic Hall and its grade II listed white towers, and the 200 year-old Leeds City Museum all offer great backgrounds to get all the desired likes on the social media platform.
Briggate
Where: Briggate, Leeds LS1 6HD
One of Leeds main shopping streets offers some great photo opportunities. Whatever time of year there is always something to snap for that perfect Instagram photo.
Leeds Dock, Leeds and Liverpool Canal
Leeds Dock offers sleuses, canal boats and waterways for some great photo opportunities along the river Aire. The area is usually visited by boat taxis as well as birds ranging from swans to kingfishers and herons.
Mustard Wharf
Mustard Wharf is another hub along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal that offers canal boats and bridges for the perfect river shot for Instagram.
Victoria Quarter
The Victoria Quarter arcade offers some great architecture for the perfect Instagram shot. Whether it is a portrait or a landscape photo, Victoria Quarter is bound to gather some likes.
Leeds Corn Exchange
Where: Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7BR
This grade I listed building in central Leeds was built in 1863, and offers some great Instagram spots both outside and inside. Its unique architecture is set to enhance any photo.
Roundhay Park
One of Europe’s biggest city parks, the photo opportunities in Leeds Roundhay Park are endless. The park offers gardens, fountains and a rotunda just made to make your followers jealous.
Kirkstall Abbey
Kirkstall Abbey is a ruined Cistercian monastery founded in the 12th century before being disestablished in 1528. The picturesque ruins are a popular tourist attraction in Leeds and a popular spot for Instagram photos.
Parkinson Court, University of Leeds
The grade II listed Parkinson Building offers several great Instagram spots, but none quite as popular as its main steps. So popular you might have a hard time getting the perfect picture without someone in graduation robes getting their own social media pictures at the same time.