Meet the Leeds man who has launched exclusive Pudsey gym which has taken three years to build

Terry Glichrist, 38, was originally due to launch Apex Boutique Gym, in Pudsey, the day before the first Covid lockdown was announced.

He leased the premises in 2018 and set about converting it into a dedicated gym facility with a personal touch.

Terry Glichrist, 38, was originally due to launch Apex Boutique Gym, in Pudsey, the day before the first Covid lockdown was announced. cc Tony Johnson/JPI

Not to be deterred by the difficult situation, Terry has slowly built up the gym in the past three years using money from his personal training business.

Now, Terry has launched the exclusive gym on Lidget Hill - which has a max membership capped at just 30 people - and is ready to showcase the efforts of more than three years of hard work.

Terry, originally from Gipton and Harehills but now living in Pudsey, has painstakingly designed the gym to suits his client's needs - complete with mood lighting and state of the art equipment.

Many of his first members have taken to social media to share their praise towards the gym and Terry said he was "proud" to have fulfilled an ambition he has had since being a small child.

The gym - which reopened in February - offers 1:1 personal training, group personal training, various types of yoga, modern Pilates and weight management programmes.

All services are available on a pay as you go basis according to Terry to suit his customers.

"Everyone who comes in the gym will be treated the same", Terry said.

"The idea with the exclusive nature of the gym is to give people a much more personal experience."

Terry has been a personal trainer for more than 20 years and has worked in gyms across West Yorkshire - building up a devoted following.

By continuing to work whenever possible following guidelines in the past three years, Terry has organically grown the gym and been able to be in a positive financial position, despite the turmoil of the Covid lockdown timing.

"We were due to open the day before", Terry said.

"I couldn't believe the timing, I had launched it on Facebook literally the night before.

"Covid backtracked the plans by two years which was really difficult.

"I have owned the gym since 2018 but it is only just opening up which is crazy."

Terry said he first designed his own gym as a young teenager in his home.

"I have always wanted to have my own", he added.

"Ever since I was eight years old I wanted to own a gym.

"It is a dream come true to be honest.

"Everything has come together and I am very excited for the future."

His gym now has a room for yoga and pilates, a weight room and a multiuse room which is often hired out too.

Apex gym membership is capped at 30 memberships maximum.

"Every member is VIP, every member receives a personal training plan on their first visit", Terry said on the gym's Facebook page.

"Apex is extremely unique and hopefully you may find that this is the place for you."

To find out more about the gym, search Apex Boutique Leeds on Facebook.