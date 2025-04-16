Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sceptical residents living in a congested Leeds suburb have expressed doubts over the effectiveness of a 20mph zone - after months of roadworks caused perpetual gridlock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a source of frustration when construction took over the centre of Meanwood last year, with those living near the junction arguing that major traffic jams were causing “chaos”.

Last year's roadworks caused "chaos" in Meanwood. | James Hardisty

It was explained by the council that the roadworks along Meanwood Road and its adjoining junctions were designed to make the area “less car dominated” and improve crossings - but a petition calling for a reassessment of the project garnered 1,000 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, more than six months after construction was completed, the YEP asked residents in Meanwood whether they have noticed the impact of a 20mph zone that stands close to where the roadworks took place.

The 20mph zone on the B6157 Stonegate Road begins at the junction with Monk Bridge Road up to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue. | National World

On the B6157 Stonegate Road, it begins at the junction with Monk Bridge Road up to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue. Some argued that because the suburb already has traffic problems, the scheme is not likely to change anything.

They include Baz Phillips, the owner of Terminus bar on Stonegate Road. He said: “This area is already so congested because of all the roadworks. I don't see it getting any worse because of a 20mph zone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baz Phillips described the area as "congested". | National World

The 41-year-old added: “It might make the road safer, but I don't think it will have any impact on all the traffic that's already here.”

Meanwhile, Karen Murphy, 61, who works at Kirby's chip shop next to the 20mph zone, said: “This road is a nightmare with all the changes they've been making to the layout.

“It sounds like New York out there sometimes with all the road rage and it being so busy. So many people are complaining about it. I don't know if the 20mph zone has made a difference, because it's busy here anyway.”

Karen Murphy, who works at Kirby's chip shop next to the 20mph zone on Stonegate Road, described the road as "a nightmare". | National World

Eileen Cliff, 76, told the YEP: “It's very hard to cross the road here because of all the traffic and congestion. You've really got to have your wits about you. I don't know if the 20mph limit will make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Helen Leighton, 75, who was visiting Meanwood for an appointment, said: “Generally, I think that reducing the speed limit to 20mph is a good thing. It makes sense for older people, it will be safer for them.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The junction improvement scheme at Meanwood District Centre was designed to make the area safer for pedestrians, particularly older or more vulnerable members of the community.

“While undertaking the initial consultation on the improvement scheme, we received requests from members of the public who were keen to see a 20mph speed limit introduced in the area.

“Our subsequent approval and implementation of this 20mph limit aligns with the council’s Vision Zero Strategy, which aims to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by collisions on the city’s roads by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to receive positive feedback about the improvement scheme, with busy local roads such as Meanwood Road and Monk Bridge Road now being much easier to cross thanks to the new system of signalised junction control.

“Since the completion of the project in autumn last year, we have carried out on-site monitoring and as a result changes have been made to the timings of the new signals to assist traffic flow, particularly during peak periods. Our checks at the site show that these changes have worked well and we will continue to monitor their impact during the coming months.”