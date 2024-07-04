Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds neighbourhood has been plummeted into “chaos” by ongoing roadworks that residents claim have led to near-misses for residents and relentless disruption for motorists and businesses.

The district of Meanwood was recently named among the country’s “coolest” neighbourhoods, but those currently hoping to pay the area a visit may be in for a shock.

The route intersecting the area - which includes Meanwood Road and its adjoining junctions with Stonegate Road, Monk Bridge Road, Green Road and Stainbeck Avenue - is now in the midst of a major bout of roadworks to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

The scheme includes the introduction of wider footways, signalised junctions and crossings and a cycle lane. Leeds City Council have said that the work will cost in the region of £740,000.

The roadworks in Meanwood started in March | National World

But residents have argued that Leeds City Council did not take their concerns into account before work commenced and say that the efforts to mitigate the disruption have been insubstantial, leading to “ridiculous” traffic jams and confusion for those trying to navigate their way around.

The situation was summed up in the same terms by everyone spoke to upon visiting the district: “It’s chaos.”

Hannah Beckley, owner of the Junction café and bar, said that trade has been down by 50 per cent as people no longer want to sit in the outside area.

“It’s just horrific”, she said. “Who wants to sit out here and listen to the traffic, the digging, the builders. The noise and the dust is awful. Every morning you have to come in and wipe the chairs and tables down.

“It’s soul destroying as it feels like it’s taking away the heart of the community because no one wants to be here.”

The works are causing major traffic jams and disruption for businesses in the area. | National World

She added that the footpaths and temporary crossings introduced as a result of the work are “really unsafe”, with another resident saying that there had been a couple of collisions.

Ms Beckley said: “It’s not safe to cross the road as the pedestrian crossings aren’t easily marked so people are fearing for their lives.”

Diversions and one-way routes to help bypass the works have also led to “carnage” for drivers, she said.

“It seems to be something different every week as it keeps changing”, she said. “Even the smallest trip has turned into an absolute nightmare for everybody.”

She said that residents had urged the council not to change too much to the area during the consultation period, adding that “all that needed doing was to put the pedestrian crossing outside on an automatic signal”.

Ms Beckley said: “But it wasn’t even a particularly bad or busy junction. There were no crashes. I don’t understand what the major problem was.”

The roadworks in Meanwood are scheduled to be completed in September | National World

Staff at The Meanwood Tavern just down the road added that issues have been “much worse” in the past two weeks but were understanding of the need to improve safety at the junction, saying that they had seen multiple crashes.

They added that businesses in the vicinity had approached the council to request rate reductions or compensation for disruption, but that this had not been agreed on.

Across the road at the opticians, Amanda Hunter said that the noise from the work directly outside meant she was unable to use the phone.

“It’s been terrible”, she said. “I had to ask the workmen when they were having their break so I could make calls.”

She also said that arguments breaking about between drivers also meant there was the sound of “beeping and shouting” erupting regularly outside.

Ms Hunter added that changes to the “confusing” walkways were causing issues for customers, many of whom are elderly, and leading to cancellations.

Up the road at Kirby’s fish and chip shop they said that they had frequent complaints from customers who had to navigate their way around the fencing and traffic, which is “like an obstacle course”.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The works at Meanwood District Centre stem from a deputation which was presented to Leeds City Council by members of the local community who requested a holistic improvement scheme at Meanwood, which is located within two electoral ward boundaries. The scheme aims to make the area a less car dominated environment, assists pedestrians (particularly the elderly) to cross these busy junctions safely and aims to reduce the injury collision record. After extensive consultation with business and the wider community, a design was approved for implementation, which commenced on site earlier this year.

“As with any significant highway improvement scheme, there will be an element of disruption during the construction phase, but this is kept to a minimum through carefully planned traffic management. The traffic management, including temporary crossing provisions, barriers and cones, will change as work progresses around the junctions so that works can progress safely. It is important to note that access to all local businesses has been maintained at all times and regular social media updates are provided to inform interested parties of the changes, as works progress.