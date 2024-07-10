The roadworks through Meanwood have been a hot topic of discussion for residents, particularly as they have seen issues get “much worse” in recent weeks.

Traffic has been “carnage”, business has be down and it is “like an obstacle course” for residents trying to navigate their way around the district.

The junction works involve the introduction of wider footways, signalised junctions and crossings and a cycle lane across the border of two wards at a cost of £700,000.

Leeds Council said the works were agreed after “extensive consultation”, adding: “The scheme aims to make the area a less car dominated environment, assists pedestrians (particularly the elderly) to cross these busy junctions safely and aims to reduce the injury collision record.”

Pictures in the gallery below display the current state of the district, which this year was named as one of the “UK’s coolest neighbourhoods”.

