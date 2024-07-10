13 pictures of the Meanwood junction roadworks causing 'chaos' for Leeds residents and businesses

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 10th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

Residents of a Leeds neighbourhood have been up in arms in recent works due to ongoing roadworks.

The roadworks through Meanwood have been a hot topic of discussion for residents, particularly as they have seen issues get “much worse” in recent weeks.

Traffic has been “carnage”, business has be down and it is “like an obstacle course” for residents trying to navigate their way around the district.

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

The junction works involve the introduction of wider footways, signalised junctions and crossings and a cycle lane across the border of two wards at a cost of £700,000.

Leeds Council said the works were agreed after “extensive consultation”, adding: “The scheme aims to make the area a less car dominated environment, assists pedestrians (particularly the elderly) to cross these busy junctions safely and aims to reduce the injury collision record.”

Pictures in the gallery below display the current state of the district, which this year was named as one of the “UK’s coolest neighbourhoods”.

The roadworks have been taking place since March and are scheduled to last until September

1. Meanwood Junction

The roadworks have been taking place since March and are scheduled to last until September | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Leeds City Council has said the junction works involve the introduction of wider footways, signalised junctions and crossings and a cycle lane across the border of two wards at a cost of £700,000.

2. Purpose

Leeds City Council has said the junction works involve the introduction of wider footways, signalised junctions and crossings and a cycle lane across the border of two wards at a cost of £700,000. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The works are taking place on Meanwood Road, Stonegate Road, Monk Bridge Road, Green Road and Stainbeck Avenue

3. Roads

The works are taking place on Meanwood Road, Stonegate Road, Monk Bridge Road, Green Road and Stainbeck Avenue | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Residents have argued that Leeds City Council did not take their concerns into account before work commenced and say that the efforts to mitigate the disruption have been insubstantial, leading to “ridiculous” traffic jams and confusion for those trying to navigate their way around.

4. Concerns

Residents have argued that Leeds City Council did not take their concerns into account before work commenced and say that the efforts to mitigate the disruption have been insubstantial, leading to “ridiculous” traffic jams and confusion for those trying to navigate their way around. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The team at The Terminus have complained the roadworks have stopped their bins from being collected and prevented deliveries from being made.

5. Terminus

The team at The Terminus have complained the roadworks have stopped their bins from being collected and prevented deliveries from being made. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The council apologised to The Terminus for the disruption, saying it was "relocating a lighting column to maximise the amount of available loading space and assist with deliveries and refuse collection".

6. Apologies

The council apologised to The Terminus for the disruption, saying it was "relocating a lighting column to maximise the amount of available loading space and assist with deliveries and refuse collection". | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice