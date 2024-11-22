Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in a Leeds suburb have called for the “reassessment” of a junction, months after a major roadworks project designed to improve safety and congestion was completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on Meanwood Road and its connecting junctions throughout the suburb was completed at the end of September.

Residents had complained of months of “chaos” during the work, amid reports of major traffic jams and confusion for those trying to navigate their way around the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work on the junction at Meanwood was completed in September` | national World

Now that the work have been completed, residents say that it has created further issues for drivers and a petition calling for the council to “reassess” the junction has reached nearly 1,000 signatures.

The council has responded and that there were “ongoing amendments” of the traffic signals - and warned the issues could take a few months for the traffic patterns to “settle down”.

The petition claims that, in the two months since the work was completed, there has been “more air pollution and standing traffic” and that residents face “longer journeys [and] restricted access” to side streets.

It reads: “If this junction is to remain as it is the heightened air pollution will only increase with potential accidents caused through residential streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council has said it is normal for it to take a few months after roadworks are completed before traffic 'settles down' | National World

“The use of so many traffic lights and crossings are not beneficial or effective.

“The residents of Meanwood would like a change to take place with the removal of the traffic lights and solutions to provide more free flowing traffic.”

It states that though the junction “needed improving”, the completed works were not to residents’ wishes and “could have been achieved through other alternatives”.

The petition has been shared online and while hundreds have signed it, others have spoke out in favour of the roadworks at the junction, which included the introduction of wider footways, signalised junctions and crossings and a cycle lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, commenting on social media, said that the new junction was “fine” and that it was the “unfettered use” of cars that was the issue.

Leeds City Council previously said that the work would cost in the region of £740,000. | National World

He said: “You are the traffic, you are the jam. It's time to do something different. Pedestrians and other vulnerable road users now need to be the priority.”

Another person said he felt the council had done a “great job”, adding: “It simply could not remain as it was - dangerous in so many ways from every direction.”

Others were less complimentary though and said that traffic in the area since the road had been reopened was a “shambles” and added significantly to their journey times. One person commented: “[It’s] added an extra hour to my bus journey home from work every day and the standing traffic outside my home for hours is causing more pollution and less privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Something did need to be done, but I do think it could have been better.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The work at Meanwood District Centre is now complete, ahead of programme. However, as with any scheme, there are still a number of ongoing amendments being made to the operation of the traffic signals which may take several weeks to complete. There are also statutory undertakers' equipment works ongoing in the area, which are also complicating matters.

“When such improvement schemes are implemented, it can take between three to six months for the traffic patterns to settle down to enable worthwhile post construction monitoring to be undertaken. On-site observations and conversations with pedestrians have received positive feedback and many now find the junction much easier and safer to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank everyone living and working in the area for their patience during this time and will continue to make every effort to minimise disruption to both adjacent businesses and the network during this final stage.”