The Moot Hall Arms in Leeds city centre, popular with Whites fans, ran a charity raffle with prizes donated by the team - raising more than £1,300.

For the pub owner behind the raffle, who is not named to protect her safety, Leeds Women's Aid is a cause close to her heart.

The 41-year-old fled more than 100 miles from her home to Leeds six years ago to escape an abusive relationship, with her life at "rock bottom."

She spent 196 days with her children in one of the charity's refuges and was provided with clothes and toys, as well as being given emotional support and practical help with paperwork.

“They helped rebuild my life," she told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I certainly wouldn’t be where I am now without them and this is my way of saying thank you.

“It’s not something people talk about so I don’t think the charity gets as much support as it deserves. People probably don’t realise how much they do.

Leeds Women's Aid chief executive Nik Peasgood said the owner of the Moot Hall Arms is an "inspiration"

"I now have a successful city centre pub, I'm married and most importantly safe."

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison donated a pair of signed boots for the raffle and his mum Debbie visited the pub to show her support for its appeal.

Jack's New York-based agency, Remington Ellis Management, also made a cash donation to Leeds Women's Aid.

A total of £1,301 was raised for Leeds Women's Aid in the raffle

The raffle tickets were sold for £1 and the prize boots went to a Norwegian Whites fan.

“The support was huge," the Moot Hall's owner added.

"We’re a massive Leeds United pub so for every charity that we support the lads and women really get behind us.

"You wouldn’t think that big burly football lads would support something like this, but they were all so keen.

“We’re only a 140-capacity pub, so to raise that amount of money was phenomenal.”

The cheque for £1,301 was presented to Leeds Women's Aid chief executive Nik Peasgood at its Horsforth charity shop on Tuesday.

Nik said the owner of the Moot Hall Arms was an "inspiration" to others and the money would help the charity continue its work as it celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

"It's the most important thing in the world and not just in terms of the fundraising itself," she said.

“The money raised is incredible and means we can put it directly to supporting more people.

"But when you work with somebody and then they move on, you don’t always hear from them or know what’s happening.

“It’s so inspirational to see how somebody who was at rock bottom and had to flee so far to get away from such a dangerous environment is thriving in the best of ways.

“She’s an amazing woman.”

To mark the charity's 50th birthday, Leeds Women's Aid has launched a fundraising appeal to raise money for a new garden at its longest standing refuge.

It's hoped that vibrant play equipment will provide a safe space for children, as well as a quiet and reflective space for women who are recovering from the impact of violence.

The charity is also collecting quotes from families it has worked with and former staff members to find out about their experiences over the last 50 years.

Nik added: "It’s about raising awareness, but in a positive and a special way, rather than all the doom and gloom that’s around at the moment.

“We all know violence against women and girls is rife and it’s increasing. And we need to talk about it.

“But we want to put across that we can be a strength for each other and we can improve things.”