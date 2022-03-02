The iconic pub opposite Elland Road football ground has been renamed in tribute to Leeds United hero, Marcelo Bielsa.

Following the departure of the celebrated head coach last weekend the fans’ much loved Old Peacock, standing across the road from the famous ground, will now be renamed ‘The Bielsa’ until the last Leeds game of the football season in May.

Ossett Brewery co-owner, Jamie Lawson, pictured at the Old Peacock Pub in Leeds.

Bielsa joined the then 13th place Championship club in June 2018 and is hugely acclaimed for breaking ‘the 16 year old curse’ and seeing Leeds reclaim Premier League status.

The Old Peacock has a long association with the football club dating back more than 100 years. For many years fans could sit on the roof to watch games when tickets were sold out.

Ossett Brewery co-owner, Jamie Lawson said: “We were very sad to see Marcelo Bielsa exit the club last weekend and we felt it was right that we rename The Old Peacock for the rest of the season as a tribute to his great achievements in bringing the club back to life for all Leeds fans across the world."

