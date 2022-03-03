On March 3 last year, the 33-year-old was kidnapped as she walked home from a friend's house by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens. She was later raped and murdered before he dumped her body.

Sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27 had been murdered in a park in June 2020 by Danyal Hussein who had embarked on a "campaign of vengeance" against random women. School teacher Sabina Nessa was on her way to meet a friend in a bar in September when she was beaten and strangled by Koci Selamaj.

These are just a few examples of the murders of women by men, but it is thought there were more than 80 in the seven months since the shocking death of Ms Everard.

Organisations working to improve women's safety in Leeds city centre during the night time economy are piloting a safety bus in Dortmund Square over the next three weekends.

It prompted action by women's groups and supporters up and down the country and Leeds was no exception with candlelit vigils and marches.

However, campaigners for women's safety in the Leeds say there are now the beginnings of change - in terms of culture, attitude and action.

One of the latest developments comes this weekend as Women's Live Leeds hosts a safe bus in a pilot project running over three weekends.

It will be parked in Dortmund Square on Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5, 9pm to 2am and also the weekends of March 11 and 12, 18 and 19.

Emily Turner from Women's Lives Leeds said the idea behind the bus was not just being safe but feeling safe.

The "non-judgemental" bus will have mobile phone charging facilities; water, refreshments and warm drinks; support calling a taxi; a place to wait for friends; somewhere to talk through concerns and be signposted for further support and somewhere to report incidents to the police and wait for further assistance.

The idea for the bus came from responses to a survey, carried out last year by Women Friendly Leeds, which revealed that almost two-thirds of women feel unsafe when out and about in Leeds after dark with half ‘always’ or ‘often’ feeling unsafe in the city centre at night.

Ninety-seven per cent believe that ‘being a woman’ affects their personal safety in Leeds and 81 per cent identify men’s behaviour towards women as a major reason that they feel unsafe.

Emily Turner from Women's Lives Leeds said: "One of the recommendations was to have a space in the night time economy for women to go if they feel unwell or unsafe, or concerned, for whatever reason in a non-judgemental space.

"It is all about not just being safe but feeling safe. If women don't feel safe they will think twice about where they want to go out in the city centre at night, so the feeling part of being safe is really important and something that the city recognises.

"There is definitely a culture change. Since that survey we have tried to put in partnership working which is really good because it gives women more confidence if it not just the police and council. Leeds really wants to get out a message that is cares how people feel and it is top of the agenda."

Ms Turner is referring to the 'Ask for Angela' scheme where if a woman is visiting venues such as bars and clubs they can ask for ‘Angela’ to discreetly signal to staff that they feel unsafe or uncomfortable and require assistance. Staff can then offer to help out without too much fuss, for example by calling a taxi or providing a safe space.

The scheme, originally introduced in Lincolnshire, was rolled out in Leeds last November and more than 500 venues across the city have signed up and have clear and universal signage in the venue to show they are involved.

Ms Turner has also been working with men's groups about women's safety and what things they should consider.

She added: "They are male allies, they want to help but they are a little bit worried about putting their head above the parapet because historically they have been shut down a little bit. We can support them to have tips and confidence to get involved, I don't mean intervene, but little things they can do.

"There is no longer now a question about whether we need to tackle women's safety but now the question is, how do we do it? That is a shift because it has been on the top of women's agendas for decades and since Reclaim The Night, but this is now about what actions are we going to take and what funding is there?"

However, she added that it takes time to change the perception of women, especially if they have had a bad experience of reporting incidents of violence and safety to the police and authorities.

Alison Lowe, is the deputy mayor of West Yorkshire for Policing and Crime and also fears that unless campaigners keep up the momentum the rate of crimes against women and girls will "swallow us all up".

She said: "It is a scourge of epidemic levels and we need to do something different."

The West Yorkshire Police and Crime plan for 2021 - 2024 is set to be released by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin next week and as part of her ten pledges, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands that violence against women and girls is high on that list.

Ms Lowe said: "It is victim focused and very strong on violence against women and girls. It will reassure the public of West Yorkshire that, first and foremost, all victims will be prioritised for the next three years of this mayoralty. Vulnerable victims, women and girls in particular, their needs are very high."

While Ms Lowe added that while there has been a welcome focus on the issue of women and girls safety and understanding and action from male allies, there is still so much work to do.

For example, she said in the last three years there had been three million crimes committed against women nationally, and mostly by men and that 63,000 reports of rape were made last year but of that, there was a conviction rate of just 1.3 per cent.

She added: "Most men have started to think what does this mean for me and how can I be part of the solution. It is a revolution and there has been a transition. The understanding of the problem we face as women and girls has been very welcome, but the scale of the mountain that we have to climb just gets bigger and bigger - it is never ending.

"I fear that violence against women and girls will be forgotten and that the rate of crimes will pretty much swallow us all up. It is literally life or death and I know the communities of West Yorkshire don't want that. The vast majority of men don't want that and we need to work together to keep that focus and get those outcomes."