The Hyde Park FC Women's+ team have crafted a football-themed cask pale ale, 'She Shoots, She Pours', to challenge outdated attitudes towards women and LGBTQIA+ people in brewing and football.

The team were approached by Liam Kane at Armley-based Anthology Brewing Co. to collaborate on the project, celebrating the club's achievements and raising money for its registered charity.

The beer will be sold at a number of Leeds bars and pubs for a limited run, including The Brudenell Social Club, Hyde Park Book Club, Wharf Chambers and record store The Vinyl Whistle, owned by Premier League referee Jon Moss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hyde Park FC Women's+ team have crafted a football-themed cask pale ale, 'She Shoots, She Pours', with Armley brewery Anthology Brewing Co

Sarah Statham, 34, is the league team's goalkeeper and the lead on equality and diversity.

She said: "There are a number of issues surrounding the women’s game, but the main barriers we recognise is it being accused of lower quality or less exciting play, or reduced physicality compared to the men’s.

"There has been and still is a clear resistance in some cases to our entitlement to the sport overall; whether as a player, coach or pundit.

For every cask scale sold, £10 will be donated to the club's registered charity, Leeds Hyde Park Sports Club

"The most pressing issue in football and sport as a whole, from our point of view, is trans and non-binary inclusion.

"In our grassroots community we strive to do everything we can locally to be a safe space for everyone to play.

"Liam is an openly gay brewer and was the one to instigate this project.

"Brewing and football have many common prejudices, so it has been really affirming to work together with a view to help combat limited scope and appreciation in both brewing and football."

The team will host a social to mark the launch of the collaboration at the Brudenell Social Club on International Women's Day (Photo: Sarah Oglesby)

The team will host a social to mark the launch of the collaboration at the Brudenell Social Club on International Women's Day, Tuesday March 8.

Running from 7pm, the event is open to everyone regardless of their affiliation to the club, age or gender, a chance to celebrate the day with the community and drink the new beer.

Player Sadie O’Donoghue, the club's media manager and community outreach lead, said: "Our sessions are open to such a range of people, women and everyone under the trans and non-binary umbrella.

"We noticed many of those attending our sessions had played in youth and never continued, which is so common amongst women in football.

"Being ‘rusty’ or out of practice is the most common reason people don’t come, which we recognise and cater to."

For every cask scale sold, £10 will be donated to the club's registered charity, Leeds Hyde Park Sports Club, with Anthology Brewery Co matching every sale with a £10 donation.

Sadie, 22, added: "Our charity plays an essential role in creating access to physical activity in the Hyde Park area.

"We are committed and driven in our shared purpose to provide space and facilities for people wanting to play sport."