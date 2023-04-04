News you can trust since 1890
Leeds soft plays: The 14 best soft plays in the city according to Google reviews as Easter breaks begin

With the Easter break already underway for many, parents across Leeds will be taking their children to soft play venues to help keep them entertained.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

There are various options across the city, although this can be a curse as well as a blessing as deciding on a venue can prove difficult. Fortunately for parents, Google reviews form ratings out of five for soft play venues to help inform the choice.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has assembled a list of the top 14 soft play venues in Leeds according to average ratings on Google Reviews.

Location: St Edmunds Hall, Lidgett Lane, Leeds, LS18 1JN

1. Toddler Sense North Leeds

Location: St Edmunds Hall, Lidgett Lane, Leeds, LS18 1JN Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Location: Cookridge Village Hall, Leeds, LS16 7ER

2. Jungle Kids - 5*

Location: Cookridge Village Hall, Leeds, LS16 7ER Photo: Google Street View

Location: Bennett Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 3HN

3. Tiny Boo - 4.7*

Location: Bennett Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 3HN Photo: Google Street View

Location: Unit 11, Vantage Point, Howley Park Rd E, Morley, Leeds, LS27 0SU

4. Little Scallywags Soft Play - 4.7*

Location: Unit 11, Vantage Point, Howley Park Rd E, Morley, Leeds, LS27 0SU Photo: Google Street View

