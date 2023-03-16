Easter holidays 2023 Leeds: school term dates - when do schools break up for Easter and when do they go back
Here’s when schools break up for Easter in Leeds
As supermarket shelves are stocked full of delicious Easter eggs it can only mean one thing - the Easter holidays are near. Whether you’re off to somewhere exotic on holiday, or you’re just looking forward to a break from the morning get-to-school rush, you haven’t got long to wait for a break.
Leeds City Council has released a list of Easter dates for schools in Leeds as a guide for parents. However, Leeds Council says that some schools, including academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools (voluntary-aided schools) set their own timetables throughout the year.
Leeds schools will break up for the Easter holidays on April 3. They will then return to classes on April 17. We have listed the school term dates for Leeds until the end of the year.
When are Leeds school holidays 2023
Spring term
First half - January 3 - February 10
Half term - February 13 - 17
Second half - February 20 - March 31
Easter holiday - April 3 - April 14
Summer term
First half - April 17 - May 26
May bank holiday - May 1
Half term - May 29 - June 2
Second half - June 5 - July 25
Summer holidays - July 26 - September 1
Autumn term
First half - September 4 - October 27
Half term - October 10 - November 3
Second half - November 6 - December 22
Christmas holiday - December 25 - January 5
The Leeds Council website reminds parents that taking your child out of school during term could result in a fine.