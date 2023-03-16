As supermarket shelves are stocked full of delicious Easter eggs it can only mean one thing - the Easter holidays are near. Whether you’re off to somewhere exotic on holiday, or you’re just looking forward to a break from the morning get-to-school rush, you haven’t got long to wait for a break.

Leeds City Council has released a list of Easter dates for schools in Leeds as a guide for parents. However, Leeds Council says that some schools, including academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools (voluntary-aided schools) set their own timetables throughout the year.

Leeds schools will break up for the Easter holidays on April 3. They will then return to classes on April 17. We have listed the school term dates for Leeds until the end of the year.

When are Leeds school holidays 2023

Spring term

First half - January 3 - February 10

Half term - February 13 - 17

Second half - February 20 - March 31

Easter holiday - April 3 - April 14

Summer term

First half - April 17 - May 26

May bank holiday - May 1

Half term - May 29 - June 2

Second half - June 5 - July 25

Summer holidays - July 26 - September 1

Autumn term

First half - September 4 - October 27

Half term - October 10 - November 3

Second half - November 6 - December 22

Christmas holiday - December 25 - January 5