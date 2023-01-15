Jordan South also has scoliosis and learning disabilities, which he says makes it difficult to access fun activities and sports – adding to his feelings of being isolated and sidelined from society. He is campaigning for a recreational soft play centre in Leeds, specifically designed with disabled adults in mind.

The 23-year-old said: “It really upsets and shocks me at the lack of recreational provisions available that are specifically designed for the use of people with special needs. We currently don’t have anywhere where we are able to go together with our parents and carers that are designed with our needs in mind. Especially as fun spaces for adults that aren't based around alcohol are really sorely lacking – and this is even more so the case for disabled people.”

Jordan has created a change.org petition, asking for Leeds City Council to consider an indoor recreational soft play setting with bouncy castles, ball pits, giant slides, swings, climbing frames, adult space hoppers, arcade games, claw machines – specifically designed for use by people age 16 and over with additional needs. He hopes that this would allow people with all disabilities to have access to a space designed specifically for them.

Jordan South has created a petition to encourage the council to create an indoor space for disabled adults. Picture of Civic Hall: Steve Riding

Jordan is hoping to rally the community of Leeds in a fight to provide a space for disabled young adults and older. He writes: “I want places like this in Leeds for adults with special needs. We currently have nowhere.”