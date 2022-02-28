Artist and early years specialist Stephanie Jefferies unveiled a new creative space for children under five last week - the Tiny Tetley studio.

In the Tiny Tetley Studio, Jefferies uses play tools and modern art to create an alternative to commercial spaces for children and their families.

The space features a sound installation by Buffalo Sound Design, play structures designed and built in collaboration with Three Create, and crocheted breastfeeding aids from Leeds Bosom Buddies.

Children are encouraged to touch, climb and slide in an immersive environment specifically designed to engage kids under five.

The new Tiny Tetley studio is also supported by Garfield Weston Foundation and National Lottery Awards for All.

The play space is free to use when visitors sign up for The Tetley's free family pass, which also gives people access to special discounts in The Tetley Bar and Kitchen and access to other free family activities.

Tiny Tetley is open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10am until 5pm, and can be found on the second floor of The Tetley.

For more information, or to sign up for a family pass, head to The Tetley's website.