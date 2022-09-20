The city has paid tribute in numerous ways since the death of Her Majesty and a crowd gathered in Millennium Square yesterday (September 19) to watch a live screening of her funeral.

With the period of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch now over, the book of condolence at Leeds Civic Hall will close at 6pm this evening.

People have also paid tribute to Her Majesty in an online book of condolence, which will also close at 6pm.

Andrew Lewin, a former footman, wrote: “Your Majesty, the example of integrity, empathy, dedication and wisdom which stemmed from a sincere faith, gives us hope to see the right way ahead.

"Thank you for employing me in my youth, gently bearing with my low confidence & lack of knowledge. You were always gracious, wise and kind.

"The world often tramples such people under foot, but due to your birthright, you possessed a platform to show to the world what humility, patience, forgiveness and trust can achieve. Many millions will cherish your memory. God speed, my Queen, my Sovereign.”

H Davies wrote: “Sending heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She was an inspirational woman who personified duty, commitment, integrity, respect and compassion and yet was so personable and often had a twinkle in her eye.

"Thank you for 70 years of unwavering service to us all and may you rest in peace.”

Christopher A Simpson described her as an “icon in every sense”, meanwhile Jacqueline Roberts said Her Majesty represented “a generation of values that we need to keep a hold of - courage, steadfastness, not seeking celebrity but serving others in love and compassion, with generous servings of grace, humour and wisdom”.

Nikola Gregory wrote: “Thank you for your devotion and service. A true icon, HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"May you rest in peace. My thoughts are with your family who have lost their treasured mother and grandmother.”

Nick Jackson said: “Thank you, Your Majesty, for your kindness, your wisdom, your unstinting service throughout your life.