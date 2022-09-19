Football fan wakes up at 4am to travel to London and pay Leeds United themed tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Lewis Griffiths, 23, wanted to bring a slice of his hometown to the capital, where huge crowds have been gathering to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Accompanied by his girlfriend Molly Harrison and grandma Jane Griffiths, he left home at 4am in order to travel down to London and pay a special Leeds tribute at the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden.

He said: "She’s been a constant in everyone’s lives, a permanent leader through thick and thin, who served her country to her full from her first day to her last.

"It was my girlfriend’s idea to come to London as she wanted to lay some flowers to pay respect to the Queen.

"As I am a big Leeds United fan, I wanted to bring a bit of my hometown down to London to pay my respects in a different way than flowers, therefore decided to get the plaque made of the Leeds United badge and include the Queen in it.”

The plaque was designed by Neil Ward and features Her Majesty’s name and the years in which she was born and died.

The funeral takes place today (September 19).

She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 at the age of 96, having celebrated 70 years on throne earlier this year.

Her funeral will take place today (September 19) at Westminster Hall and is set to be attended by an array of politicians and royals.