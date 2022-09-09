Following the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch yesterday, senior council figures gathered at Leeds Civic Hall to sign a book of condolence.

Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Bob Gettings, was in attendance to pay his respects and was joined by Leader of Leeds City Council James Lewis and chief executive Tom Riordan among others.

Councillor Lewis said: “I know from speaking to people since the tragic news that her many visits to Leeds touched people’s hearts and people have really fond memories of her visits to Leeds, of her role as commander-in-chief for the armed forces for the many people in Leeds that have served in the armed forces, and as a constant in an ever-changing world.

Following the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch yesterday, senior council figures gathered at Leeds Civic Hall to sign a book of condolence. Image: Steve Riding

"My memory of the Queen visiting Leeds was as a very small child stood on Coal Road in Whinmoor as she came to open a new factory, that was the one time I was there when she visited Leeds and I’m sure lots of other people have very similar memories of her visits."

Queen Elizabeth II made the journey to Leeds on numerous occasions and has previously been pictured outside Civic Hall, where flowers were laid in her honour this morning.

Mr Riordan said: “I think she was an absolutely remarkable woman. I think she transcended a lot of views that people had about monarchy and politics and everything else.

Leeds has paid its respects in numerous ways, with marks of respect including the lowering of flags on civic buildings to half-mast. Image: Steve Riding

"She was an absolute constant in all our lives – many of us don’t know anything else. She’s been here our whole lives.

"She had quite an association with Leeds as well. I was lucky enough to meet her when she came to launch our Child Friendly Leeds initiative and we opened the new arena.

"She was a remarkable woman and what a commitment to public service she had. The things that she saw and the history she was part of is something I think is very poignant for people in Leeds.”

Councillor Lewis added: “As a city, people will be remembering the Queen’s 70 years on the throne as a lifetime of service and dedication to this country.

"I think it shows the respect and affection the Queen was held by people in Leeds and in the country that people have expressed thoughts at this really sad time.

"What we’re doing as a council is, we’ve opened an online condolence book, we’ve got books that people can come into the civic hall and sign.

"If people want to lay flowers, we’re encouraging people to lay them in front of the civic hall on Millennium Square.

"We want to give people that opportunity as well as reading formal tributes, to be able to make their own tribute to the Queen’s life and her service.”