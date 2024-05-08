Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Hiscoe, 37, of New Farnley, died after the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 5) at The Butterbowl pub on Butterbowl Drive.

Nathaniel Philip, of no fixed abode, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have poured in, with the pub describing Robert as “a legend in his own right.”

Robert Hiscoe, 37, died after the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning at The Butterbowl pub. Pictures: WYP/NW

Taking to social media, the Butterbowl pub said: “Such a sad loss, a legend in his own right.

“RIP Rob you will be missed, our thoughts go out to all family and friends.”

A "devoted" father and avid Leeds United fan, Rob raised thousands for the NHS through virtual lockdown singing shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Days earlier, the pub had announced several events to celebrate their "grand opening" under new management.

Dozens of YEP readers have reached out to pay their own tributes.

Bev Firth said: “It's so sad, devastating for everyone. He always put a smile on faces and did a magnificent job in lockdown.”

Debbie Dover said: “Still in shock going to miss you mate, great bloke and beautiful voice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki Schofield added: “Rest in peace Rob. Sincere condolences to your family. You were never without a smile. Heaven will be a brighter place with your voice.”

New Farnley Cricket Club paid tribute to a “very popular character around New Farnley and the wider Leeds Community”.

Police were called to the Butterbowl pub following reports that a male had been knocked unconscious in a fight.