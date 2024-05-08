The Butterbowl Farnley: Leeds pub pays tribute to 'local legend' who died after assault at 'grand opening'
Robert Hiscoe, 37, of New Farnley, died after the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 5) at The Butterbowl pub on Butterbowl Drive.
Nathaniel Philip, of no fixed abode, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Tributes have poured in, with the pub describing Robert as “a legend in his own right.”
Taking to social media, the Butterbowl pub said: “Such a sad loss, a legend in his own right.
“RIP Rob you will be missed, our thoughts go out to all family and friends.”
A "devoted" father and avid Leeds United fan, Rob raised thousands for the NHS through virtual lockdown singing shows.
Days earlier, the pub had announced several events to celebrate their "grand opening" under new management.
Dozens of YEP readers have reached out to pay their own tributes.
Bev Firth said: “It's so sad, devastating for everyone. He always put a smile on faces and did a magnificent job in lockdown.”
Debbie Dover said: “Still in shock going to miss you mate, great bloke and beautiful voice.”
Vicki Schofield added: “Rest in peace Rob. Sincere condolences to your family. You were never without a smile. Heaven will be a brighter place with your voice.”
New Farnley Cricket Club paid tribute to a “very popular character around New Farnley and the wider Leeds Community”.
Police were called to the Butterbowl pub following reports that a male had been knocked unconscious in a fight.
He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.