Butterbowl Drive Farnley: Man charged with murder after Leeds pub attack victim dies

A man has been charged with murder after a person died following an assault at a Leeds pub.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th May 2024, 07:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the serious assault at a pub on Butterbowl Drive, Leeds, on May 5 have charged a man with murder.

Police were called to a hotel on Butterbowl Drive, Farnley at 1.22am (May 5) - believed to be The Butterbowl pub - following reports that a male had been knocked unconscious in a fight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Detectives investigating the serious assault at a pub on Butterbowl Drive have charged a man with murder (Stock image by Google/National World)Detectives investigating the serious assault at a pub on Butterbowl Drive have charged a man with murder (Stock image by Google/National World)
Detectives investigating the serious assault at a pub on Butterbowl Drive have charged a man with murder (Stock image by Google/National World)

Nathaniel Philip, 35 of no fixed abode has since been charged with murder after the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (May 7).

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police