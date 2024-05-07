Butterbowl Drive Farnley: Man charged with murder after Leeds pub attack victim dies
A man has been charged with murder after a person died following an assault at a Leeds pub.
Detectives investigating the serious assault at a pub on Butterbowl Drive, Leeds, on May 5 have charged a man with murder.
Police were called to a hotel on Butterbowl Drive, Farnley at 1.22am (May 5) - believed to be The Butterbowl pub - following reports that a male had been knocked unconscious in a fight.
Nathaniel Philip, 35 of no fixed abode has since been charged with murder after the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.