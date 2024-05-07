Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating the serious assault at a pub on Butterbowl Drive, Leeds, on May 5 have charged a man with murder.

Police were called to a hotel on Butterbowl Drive, Farnley at 1.22am (May 5) - believed to be The Butterbowl pub - following reports that a male had been knocked unconscious in a fight.

Detectives investigating the serious assault at a pub on Butterbowl Drive have charged a man with murder (Stock image by Google/National World)

Nathaniel Philip, 35 of no fixed abode has since been charged with murder after the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.