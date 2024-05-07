The Butterbowl Farnley: Leeds pub murder accused makes first appearance in court
Nathaniel Philip appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in custody for the brief hearing where the case was sent immediately up to Leeds Crown Court. The 35-year-old did not enter plea.
He was remanded back into custody and will make another appearance at crown court on Thursday, May 9.
Detectives had initially launched an investigation into a serious assault in Farnley on May 5.
Police had been called to Butterbowl Drive at 1.22am - believed to be The Butterbowl pub - following reports that a male had been knocked unconscious in a fight. Philip, of no fixed abode, was consequently charged with murder after the man passed away.