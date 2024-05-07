Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nathaniel Philip appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in custody for the brief hearing where the case was sent immediately up to Leeds Crown Court. The 35-year-old did not enter plea.

He was remanded back into custody and will make another appearance at crown court on Thursday, May 9.

Police were called to the Butterbowl pub after a fight, it is understood. (Photo by Tony Johnson)

Detectives had initially launched an investigation into a serious assault in Farnley on May 5.