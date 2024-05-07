Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim, who has been named by police this afternoon (Tuesday) as Robert Hiscoe, aged 37, of New Farnley, died after the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 5) at The Butterbowl pub on Butterbowl Drive.

A man has been charged with his murder and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Mr Hiscoe, who was described in a tribute by the New Farnley Cricket Club as a “very popular character around New Farnley and the wider Leeds Community”.

Flowers have been left outside of the The Butterbowl pub after the man's death

They said that he worked as a painter and decorator and raised thousands of pounds during the Covid pandemic for the NHS through singing online; adding that he was a frequent performer at local venues.

The tribute read: “Rob sung many times at the club, brightening up parties and celebrations with his wonderful voice making the events special and memorable, he also brightened up many living and dining rooms, hallway, stairs, landings, bedrooms and kitchens with his wonderful decorating skills.

Another tribute was shared by Old Farnley FC, saying: “All of us at Old Farnley FC love and miss you mate. You was one of a kind. Sleep tight our brother we will never forget you.”

Tributes have also been paid by family, friends and fellow Leeds United supporters, with people describing him as a “beautiful soul”, “one of a kind” and a “fantastic guy”.

One person posted: “Life is so cruel, LS12 has lost a legend, top lad, so sad, thinking of his family at this sad time RIP.”