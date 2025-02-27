Leeds Pride 2025: Liberty X amongst first wave of acts announced for Yorkshire's largest LGBTQ+ celebrations
On Sunday, July 20, one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the UK returns to Leeds with a stacked line up.
The festival includes a huge parade followed by an all-day and all-night party on Lower Briggate with live music, drinks, food and dance.
Headlining the main stage this year will be chart-topping noughties girl group Liberty X, who will perform their biggest hits.
They are joined by pop sensations The Cartoons and Queenz The Show, live from the West End.
Also joining the 2025 lineup are dance music artists Kelly Lorena and Booty Luv.
The star-studded lineup was announced at the official Leeds Pride pre-festival campaign launch at Harvey Nichols on Wednesday (February 26), which was attended by Lord Mayor Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung alongside Emmerdale stars Ash Palmisciano and Natalie Ann Jamieson.
