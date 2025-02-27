Leeds Pride 2025: Liberty X amongst first wave of acts announced for Yorkshire's largest LGBTQ+ celebrations

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The first wave of acts performing at this year's Leeds Pride festival has been announced.

On Sunday, July 20, one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the UK returns to Leeds with a stacked line up.

The festival includes a huge parade followed by an all-day and all-night party on Lower Briggate with live music, drinks, food and dance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The first wave of acts for this year's Leeds Pride has been unveiled.The first wave of acts for this year's Leeds Pride has been unveiled.
The first wave of acts for this year's Leeds Pride has been unveiled. | Leeds Pride

Headlining the main stage this year will be chart-topping noughties girl group Liberty X, who will perform their biggest hits.

Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

They are joined by pop sensations The Cartoons and Queenz The Show, live from the West End.

Also joining the 2025 lineup are dance music artists Kelly Lorena and Booty Luv.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The star-studded lineup was announced at the official Leeds Pride pre-festival campaign launch at Harvey Nichols on Wednesday (February 26), which was attended by Lord Mayor Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung alongside Emmerdale stars Ash Palmisciano and Natalie Ann Jamieson.

Related topics:EmmerdaleMusicDrinksFoodPride

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice