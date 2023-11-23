Leeds Pride 2024: City set for 'bigger than ever' Pride event as date announced and new plans revealed
It sees the city transformed into a sea of rainbows and thousands of people joining a colourful parade through the main thoroughfares - and it's set to be on an even grander scale than usual when the event returns in 2024.
The plans include a bigger licensed area, which will mean more bars for people to enjoy a drink while watching the vibrant revellers enjoy the fun.
And there will be new stages too, with organisers hinting at even more opportunities to celebrate the music that the event has become known for.
The date for this year’s Pride celebrations has officially been announced, which is July 21.
There will also be an increased capacity for the event – as well as additional pride parties in the run-up to the main day. These are expected to be announced over the coming months.
Last year, more than 60,000 people attended, with more than 160 organisations also enjoying the festivities. It attracts people from across the country and remains free to attend.