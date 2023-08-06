Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Pride 2023: Celebration scenes as thousands parade through city centre

Thousands of people are celebrating in Leeds today as the city’s annual pride festival takes place.
By Nick Frame and Joseph Keith
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST

Leeds Pride 2023 will kick off with performances and speeches in Millennium Square, as festival-goers gather to soak up the atmosphere.

The annual Pride parade will then get under way, snaking around the city centre before acts take to the stage to perform for the crowds.

A number of road closures are in place during the event, which is taking place at the same time as Leeds United’s season opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road. Leeds Rhinos are also hosting Leigh Leopards at Headingley Stadium this afternoon.

Follow our live blog below for all the key information, road closures, timings and updates from the parade and celebrations throughout the day.

Leeds Pride 2023: Parade start time and key information as thousands set to celebrate in city centre

16:21 BST

Roads reopen

The majority of roads have now reopened to traffic in Leeds city centre.

15:18 BST

Footage shows thousands parading through city centre

15:11 BST

Parade finishes

The parade has finished in Leeds city centre now after snaking through the streets for about an hour.

14:59 BST

All smiles on the parade

Crowds enjoying the parade at Leeds Pride 2023 Crowds enjoying the parade at Leeds Pride 2023
Crowds enjoying the parade at Leeds Pride 2023
14:26 BST

Pictures from the parade

The Leeds Pride 2023 parade is now in full swing as festival-goers make their way through the city centre

Leeds Pride 2023 parade Leeds Pride 2023 parade
Leeds Pride 2023 parade
14:19 BST

Parade begins!

The 2023 Leeds Pride parade is now under way

13:54 BST

‘So many people'

Danie, from Leeds, told the YEP: "We've been here for hours, the atmosphere has just been getting better. There are so many people here."

13:53 BST

A packed Great George Street as parade start approaches

Crowds in Great George Street Crowds in Great George Street
Crowds in Great George Street
13:45 BST

‘My second time at Leeds Pride'

Josie, a festival-goer in Leeds city centre from the Barnsley area, said: "It's the second time I've been, it's just great fun. Everybody is in a good mood and is happy."

13:39 BST

Plan ahead for buses this afternoon

