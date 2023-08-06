Every year, Leeds welcomes a colourful celebration of diversity and inclusivity, with lively music, an extravagant parade and unmissable parties.

What can I expect?

Performances and speeches will begin from 11.30am on the Sainsbury’s stage in Millennium Square. These will continue until 2pm when the parade will head towards Lower Briggate. At 3pm, the party will start with headliner acts performing on the First Direct stage.

Thousands of revellers are expected to turn Leeds into a colourful party today for the annual Pride parade. (pic by National World)

What route will the parade follow?

Starting from Millennium Square, the route will head to Cookridge Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls, Call Lane and Lower Briggate.

Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane will be closed to traffic for the duration of the day so bus services using these roads will be diverted throughout. Other roads along the parade route will be closed between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

What buses will be diverted?

From 1.30pm Sunday, buses will be diverted before resuming their normal routes once roads have re-opened, and it is safe to do so.