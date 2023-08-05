Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos casualty list and potential return dates ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

Six players are on Leeds Rhinos’ injury list ahead of Sunday’s visit of Leigh Leopards.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

Two long-term casualties are getting close to being available for selection, but one key man has joined them on the sidelines. Here’s Rhinos’ latest injury roll call and potential return dates.

The full-back suffered a foot injury against St Helens last week and a scan revealed a stress fracture. He is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks and the damage is potentially season-ending.

1. Richie Myler

The full-back suffered a foot injury against St Helens last week and a scan revealed a stress fracture. He is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks and the damage is potentially season-ending. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The winger failed a head injury assessment in the first half of the 22-18 loss at Saints and is on a mandatory 11-day stand down. He is expected to be available for Rhinos’ next game, at home to Warrington Wolves on August 20.

2. David Fusitu'a

The winger failed a head injury assessment in the first half of the 22-18 loss at Saints and is on a mandatory 11-day stand down. He is expected to be available for Rhinos’ next game, at home to Warrington Wolves on August 20. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Centre Newman returned to team training this week after recovering from the serious hamstring injury sustained against St Helens on May 26. He could be in contention for Rhinos’ next game, in two weeks’ time.

3. Harry Newman

Centre Newman returned to team training this week after recovering from the serious hamstring injury sustained against St Helens on May 26. He could be in contention for Rhinos’ next game, in two weeks’ time. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again before the season ends.

4. Zane Tetevano

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again before the season ends. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

