16 cheerful pictures from the Leeds Paddle Community's Easter 2025 event from Rodley to Apperley Bridge

Published 21st Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

Dozens of courageous participants embraced the rain and wore their favourite Easter fancy dress at the Leeds Paddle Community's 2025 Easter event.

The annual Easter paddle on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal was held on Monday, April 21, with dozens of brave paddlers taking on the wet weather.

The Easter Bunnies set off from Tiny Tea Rooms in Rodley, paddling their way to the Apperley Bridge Marina before turning around to return to the starting point.

Here are 16 colourful pictures from the Leeds Paddle Community's 2025 Easter event on the Leeds to Liverpool Canal:

Paddlers at the Easter event dressed for the occasion.

1. Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025

Paddlers at the Easter event dressed for the occasion. | Steve Riding

Katie Exelby and son George, nine, of Morley.

2. Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025

Katie Exelby and son George, nine, of Morley. | Steve Riding

Paddlers paddling from Rodley to Apperley Bridge and back.

3. Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025

Paddlers paddling from Rodley to Apperley Bridge and back. | Steve Riding

Kirsty Muskin at the start of the paddle event.

4. Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025

Kirsty Muskin at the start of the paddle event. | Steve Riding

Amy Smith paddling in her fancy dress.

5. Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025

Amy Smith paddling in her fancy dress. | Steve Riding

Paddlers at the Easter event dressed for the occasion.

6. Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025

Paddlers at the Easter event dressed for the occasion. | Steve Riding

