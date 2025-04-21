The annual Easter paddle on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal was held on Monday, April 21, with dozens of brave paddlers taking on the wet weather.

The Easter Bunnies set off from Tiny Tea Rooms in Rodley, paddling their way to the Apperley Bridge Marina before turning around to return to the starting point.

Here are 16 colourful pictures from the Leeds Paddle Community's 2025 Easter event on the Leeds to Liverpool Canal:

1 . Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025 Paddlers at the Easter event dressed for the occasion. | Steve Riding

2 . Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025 Katie Exelby and son George, nine, of Morley. | Steve Riding

3 . Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025 Paddlers paddling from Rodley to Apperley Bridge and back. | Steve Riding

4 . Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025 Kirsty Muskin at the start of the paddle event. | Steve Riding

5 . Leeds Paddle Community Easter Event 2025 Amy Smith paddling in her fancy dress. | Steve Riding