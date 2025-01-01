The annual morning event was held at Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park and saw dozens of people dressed up as unicorns, frogs, dinosaurs and witches go for a paddle.
The event is hosted by White Rose Canoe Club and the weather stayed dry for those taking part.
Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the morning merriment. Check out his pictures below.
