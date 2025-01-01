The annual morning event was held at Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park and saw dozens of people dressed up as unicorns, frogs, dinosaurs and witches go for a paddle.

The event is hosted by White Rose Canoe Club and the weather stayed dry for those taking part.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the morning merriment. Check out his pictures below.

1 . Paddle boarding The White Rose Canoe Club hosted the annual fancy dress canoe and paddle boarding at Roundhay Park lake on New Years Day | Steve RIding Photo Sales

2 . New Year paddle New Year paddle at Roundhay Park | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Frog White Rose Canoe Club annual fancy dress canoe and paddle boarding at Roundhay Park lake on New Years Day | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Christmas paddle Katie Exelby of Morley and son George, nine | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Waterloo Lake The annual gathering was held at Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park | Steve Riding Photo Sales