12 photos from the annual New Year's Day paddle boarding event at Roundhay Park in Leeds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 16:34 GMT

Enthusiastic Leeds folk made the most of their New Year’s Day by getting dressed up for a traditional morning paddle boarding get together.

The annual morning event was held at Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park and saw dozens of people dressed up as unicorns, frogs, dinosaurs and witches go for a paddle.

The event is hosted by White Rose Canoe Club and the weather stayed dry for those taking part.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the morning merriment. Check out his pictures below.

The White Rose Canoe Club hosted the annual fancy dress canoe and paddle boarding at Roundhay Park lake on New Years Day

1. Paddle boarding

The White Rose Canoe Club hosted the annual fancy dress canoe and paddle boarding at Roundhay Park lake on New Years Day | Steve RIding

New Year paddle at Roundhay Park

2. New Year paddle

New Year paddle at Roundhay Park | Steve Riding

White Rose Canoe Club annual fancy dress canoe and paddle boarding at Roundhay Park lake on New Years Day

3. Frog

White Rose Canoe Club annual fancy dress canoe and paddle boarding at Roundhay Park lake on New Years Day | Steve Riding

Katie Exelby of Morley and son George, nine

4. Christmas paddle

Katie Exelby of Morley and son George, nine | Steve Riding

The annual gathering was held at Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park

5. Waterloo Lake

The annual gathering was held at Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park | Steve Riding

The paddlers got on the water at 11am

6. Morning paddle

The paddlers got on the water at 11am | Steve Riding

