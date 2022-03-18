Where to learn how to paddle board and other exciting water sports in Leeds

The sport is beloved as it is relatively easy to pick up and a great way to explore the vibrant waterways of the UK.

There are different forms of paddle boarding including lying on the board, kneeling or standing.

Here are the facilities in Leeds where you can learn to paddle board.

Three places you can learn to paddleboard in Leeds.

Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre

The sailing centre is run by Leeds City Council and is situated in Tarnfield Park - just eight miles from the city centre.

There is free WiFi at the centre and changing rooms available.

The centre offers other water activities besides paddle boarding including: sailing, kayaking, canoeing, rafting, windsurfing, rowing, archery and abseiling.

For more information call 0113 378 1271.

Opening times: Monday to Friday - 8.30am to 4.30pm, Saturday - 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Address: Yeadon Tarn, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7UR

White Rose Canoe Club

This facility is run by volunteers who are passionate about paddle boarding.

New members are always welcome no matter their experience with water sports.

The club has access to Roundhay Lake where people can learn how to control a large board in open water.

A session is £7 for non members.

Sessions usually run on Tuesday evenings between 5.30pm and 8pm during the summer months - during the winter months the club has access to an indoor pool at Fearnville Sports Centre.

If you want to try out paddle boarding but don’t have the equipment they run a ‘Come and Try’ session where all boards are provided.

If interested email [email protected] for more information.

Address: Roundhay Park, Leeds, LS8 2JL

Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding

You can go on an urban outdoor adventure with Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding.

They run sessions for beginners on Sundays - 12pm to 2pm.

It is £20 per person (£10 if you bring your own board).

The session includes a safety briefing and an introduction on how to ride a paddle board.

A guide will take the group on a journey through Leeds Docks which will include the train station.

They also offer paddle board water polo for those who are more advanced.

Sessions run at 9.30am on Sundays and are £10 (if you bring your own board).

It is advised that participants wear wetsuits or thin layers of clothing.

If you want to get in touch with the team at Leeds Dock you can here.