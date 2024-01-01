It may be the first day of the year, but an army of paddle boarders were up bright and early for Leeds’ annual aquatic parade.

The tradition of paddle boarding on New Year’s Day held strong at Roundhay Park today (January 1), as an impressive crowd turned out to watch enthusiastic members of local clubs taking to Waterloo Lake.

As always, the teams from Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding and White Rose Canoe Club were clad in vibrant and eccentric costumes, including scary sharks, spell-binding witches and colourful unicorns.

Families watched in amusement on the first day of 2024, as Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured all the action. Here are some of the best photos –

1 . New Year's Day paddle Members of Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding and White Rose Canoe Club were among those braving the waters in colourful and crazy costumes. Photo: Steve Riding

2 . New Year's Day paddle These three sharks had a fin-tastic view of Roundhay Park from Waterloo Lake! Photo: Steve Riding

3 . New Year's Day paddle Paula Johnston, from Bramley, donned a silly hat for the New Year's festivities. Photo: Steve Riding

4 . New Year's Day paddle There were hundreds in attendance for the annual tradition, ringing in the New Year. Photo: Steve Riding

5 . New Year's Day paddle Christina McLeod, of New Farnley, ventured out on her paddle board to celebrate the arrival of 2024. Photo: Steve Riding