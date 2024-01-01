Leeds news you can trust since 1890
18 hilarious photos of paddle boarders in Leeds braving the waters at Roundhay Park on New Year's Day

It may be the first day of the year, but an army of paddle boarders were up bright and early for Leeds’ annual aquatic parade.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The tradition of paddle boarding on New Year’s Day held strong at Roundhay Park today (January 1), as an impressive crowd turned out to watch enthusiastic members of local clubs taking to Waterloo Lake.

As always, the teams from Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding and White Rose Canoe Club were clad in vibrant and eccentric costumes, including scary sharks, spell-binding witches and colourful unicorns.

Families watched in amusement on the first day of 2024, as Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured all the action. Here are some of the best photos –

Members of Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding and White Rose Canoe Club were among those braving the waters in colourful and crazy costumes.

Members of Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding and White Rose Canoe Club were among those braving the waters in colourful and crazy costumes. Photo: Steve Riding

These three sharks had a fin-tastic view of Roundhay Park from Waterloo Lake!

These three sharks had a fin-tastic view of Roundhay Park from Waterloo Lake! Photo: Steve Riding

Paula Johnston, from Bramley, donned a silly hat for the New Year's festivities.

Paula Johnston, from Bramley, donned a silly hat for the New Year's festivities. Photo: Steve Riding

There were hundreds in attendance for the annual tradition, ringing in the New Year.

There were hundreds in attendance for the annual tradition, ringing in the New Year. Photo: Steve Riding

Christina McLeod, of New Farnley, ventured out on her paddle board to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Christina McLeod, of New Farnley, ventured out on her paddle board to celebrate the arrival of 2024. Photo: Steve Riding

One of the most eye-catching costumes this year, Dean Jordan was chasing rainbows on Waterloo Lake.

One of the most eye-catching costumes this year, Dean Jordan was chasing rainbows on Waterloo Lake. Photo: Steve Riding

