18 hilarious photos of paddle boarders in Leeds braving the waters at Roundhay Park on New Year's Day
The tradition of paddle boarding on New Year’s Day held strong at Roundhay Park today (January 1), as an impressive crowd turned out to watch enthusiastic members of local clubs taking to Waterloo Lake.
As always, the teams from Leeds Dock Paddle Boarding and White Rose Canoe Club were clad in vibrant and eccentric costumes, including scary sharks, spell-binding witches and colourful unicorns.
Families watched in amusement on the first day of 2024, as Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured all the action. Here are some of the best photos –