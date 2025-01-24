Slazenger Padel Club Leeds: New venue dedicated to world's fastest growing sport opens in Seacroft
Slazenger Padel Club Leeds opened in Seacroft just over three months ago - and has already hosted almost 10,000 matches.
Padel is a racket sport played in an enclosed court where the ball can bounce off the padel court walls, and is similar to tennis and squash.
Alan Cutts, the manager at the new club, had previously worked in tennis and decided to give padel a try three years ago.
“I went along and gave it a go - and I was hooked,” he said. “Now I’m playing all the time.”
The sport has proved popular in Leeds and the club has already hosted competitions with some of padel’s best players.
Alan continued: “Anyone who does an intro with us will be playing padel within the hour.
“They’re not learning lots of skills, they’re just learning how to play - and they can enhance their skills with us as time goes on.”
