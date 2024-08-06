Moor Allerton Golf Club: Outdoor padel court plans at north Leeds golf course submitted to council
Pure Padel has lodged a full planning application to Leeds City Council in which it proposes to redevelop the former green at the Moor Allerton Golf Club.
The application, received by the council on July 2, outlines details for four outdoor padel courts with fencing - three of which would be covered by a canopy, while one would be uncovered.
It also includes the construction of a kiosk which will contain a servery of basic vending machine goods such and a retail area where padel-related equipment can be bought.
There would also be a changing area and toilets for visitors and staff located parallel to the kiosk.
If approved, the courts would be open between 6am and 10pm, seven days a week.
In a statement submitted with the application, Pure Padel said: “The proposed padel courts will be located on the redundant bowling green.
“The paddle courts will not be readily visible to the street scene and access road due to the benefit of natural boundary treatment, therefore making the site more enclosed and private.”
The statement added that the proposed courts would “respond to the increased demand for padel for visitors to Moor Allerton Golf Club alongside the wider public”, and that it offers “significant health and well-being benefits” by “attracting people who might not otherwise participate in a sport or indeed who might not otherwise participate in any form of exercise”.
Padel is a racquet sport that mixes elements of tennis and squash in an enclosed court. The court is around a third of the size of a tennis court and is surrounded by glass walls and metallic mesh.
Players use a short, stringless racquet with holes and a low compressing tennis ball and service is made “underarm”,
Consultation is set to begin on Tuesday, August 20, with comments to be submitted by Monday, September 2.
