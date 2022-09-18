A 93-year-old former press photographer has been sharing his memories of photographing Queen Elizabeth II.

John Barnes, who lives at Windsor Court care home in Wetherby with his wife, Audrey, became a press photographer after two years of National Service.

After working for two different news publications in West Hartlepool, he was hired as chief photographer for the Lynn News, where his role was focused around capturing photos of the Queen.

Pictured is 93-year-old former press photographer John Barnes.

He was sent to a variety of events where the Queen would be making appearances, and John would be allowed to take two photographs.

John said: “On one occasion, the Queen turned to me while I was taking a picture and said ‘Is this alright, Mr. Photographer?’ I defy anybody to say no! What a Queen, what a sovereign she was."

After hearing the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, John wanted to show his fellow residents his work from over the years.

He proudly put his photo album on display in the care home’s lounge, where residents and staff could flip through the photographs and reminisce over their favourite memories of the Queen.

Sophie Summerscales, the home manager at Windsor Court, said: “We feel so privileged to have seen John’s work, and to hear our residents’ memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been so special.