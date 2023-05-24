The emotional moment, which was beamed around the world when it happened earlier this month, took place after Kevin had pushed Rob, who has Motor Neurone Disease, around the 26.2 mile course in a specialised wheelchair.

Kevin explained that the duo had planned to cross the finish line at the same time when appearing on BBC Breakfast yesterday morning (Tuesday) to promote his upcoming book.

He said: “We’d discussed getting him out of the chair and taking a few steps but it took it out of him the marathon, probably more so than we’d expected.

Rob Burrow gets a kiss from his friend Kevin Sinfield as the two cross the finish line of the Leeds Marathon together

"It was a really special moment for both of us. Anything we’ve done has been built around friendship and I think it was a great symbol of that and how much I love him and care about him.

"His fight and his inspiration has been incredible and for him to be a part of that marathon, which I know how important it was for him, was special for both of us.”

Kevin said that he and Rob had planned four stops around the marathon to communicate with each other and to get Rob out of the chair to “make him feel more comfortable”.

He said: “It was a challenge for him and I think he absolutely deserved that medal at the end.”

The duo were greeted by loud cheers as they made their way around the course, which started and ended at Headingley Stadium, with Kevin saying: “The noise that came and the love-in, he will have taken that in as well.”

Kevin was appearing on the sofa ahead of the release of his memoir on Thursday, “The Extra Mile”, in which he recounts his storied career with the Leeds Rhinos as well as his exceptional fundraising efforts.