Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Leeds Marathon: Kevin Sinfield reflects on the 'special' moment that he carried Rob Burrow over the finish line

Kevin Sinfield has reflected on the “very special” moment that he carried his friend Rob Burrow over the finish line of the first Leeds Marathon in 20 years.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th May 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

The emotional moment, which was beamed around the world when it happened earlier this month, took place after Kevin had pushed Rob, who has Motor Neurone Disease, around the 26.2 mile course in a specialised wheelchair.

Kevin explained that the duo had planned to cross the finish line at the same time when appearing on BBC Breakfast yesterday morning (Tuesday) to promote his upcoming book.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We’d discussed getting him out of the chair and taking a few steps but it took it out of him the marathon, probably more so than we’d expected.

Rob Burrow gets a kiss from his friend Kevin Sinfield as the two cross the finish line of the Leeds Marathon togetherRob Burrow gets a kiss from his friend Kevin Sinfield as the two cross the finish line of the Leeds Marathon together
Rob Burrow gets a kiss from his friend Kevin Sinfield as the two cross the finish line of the Leeds Marathon together

"It was a really special moment for both of us. Anything we’ve done has been built around friendship and I think it was a great symbol of that and how much I love him and care about him.

"His fight and his inspiration has been incredible and for him to be a part of that marathon, which I know how important it was for him, was special for both of us.”

Kevin said that he and Rob had planned four stops around the marathon to communicate with each other and to get Rob out of the chair to “make him feel more comfortable”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It was a challenge for him and I think he absolutely deserved that medal at the end.”

The duo were greeted by loud cheers as they made their way around the course, which started and ended at Headingley Stadium, with Kevin saying: “The noise that came and the love-in, he will have taken that in as well.”

Kevin was appearing on the sofa ahead of the release of his memoir on Thursday, “The Extra Mile”, in which he recounts his storied career with the Leeds Rhinos as well as his exceptional fundraising efforts.

He said that he had received numerous offers but felt “uncomfortable” about writing one. It was when he’d consoled with his friend Rob, who also released a book in 2021, that he was inspired to undertake the challenge.

Related topics:Kevin SinfieldRob BurrowMotor Neurone DiseaseLeeds RhinosHeadingley Stadium