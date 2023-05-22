Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield to release book on career and fundraising efforts for teammate Rob Burrow

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield is set to release his highly anticipated memoir on Thursday (May 25). The book details his unwavering commitment to best friend and former teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

Emotional scenes at the inaugural Rob Burrow marathon earlier this month saw Kevin carrying his teammate over the finish line after having ran the 26-mile course through the city, with Rob in a specially-adapted chair. The title of the book, “The Extra Mile”, takes its name from a thought-provoking question Kevin asks his readers: Who in your life would you go the extra mile to help?

It also talks about another of the sportsman’s amazing achievements – conquering seven ultra marathons in seven consecutive days, covering an astounding 101 miles within just 24 hours. The impressive feat raised more than £7m for the MND Association. England football manager Gareth Southgate said in his review of the book that it is “an inspirational and life-affirming read”, describing Kevin’s life as “truly remarkable”.

Kevin Sinfield carries teammate Rob Burrow over the finish line at the inaugural marathon. Picture: Steve Riding.

Aside from his monumental fundraising efforts, the book details the former England captain’s successes including winning seven Super League titles, three World Cup Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 521 matches. It also aims to spread awareness about motor neurone disease.